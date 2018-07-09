First trial over Roundup weed killer cancer claim underway - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

First trial over Roundup weed killer cancer claim underway

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer have asked a San Francisco jury to find that agribusiness giant Monsanto's widely used weed killer Roundup likely caused his disease.

Dewayne Johnson's lawsuit is the first case to go to trial among hundreds of lawsuits alleging Roundup caused non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Brent Wisner, an attorney for Johnson, told jurors during his opening statement on Monday that his client sprayed large quantities of Roundup for two years at his job at a San Francisco Bay Area school district. Wisner said Johnson read the label carefully and even contacted the company after developing a rash, but was never warned it could cause cancer.

George Lombardi, an attorney for Monsanto, said there is overwhelming evidence that Roundup and similar products do not cause cancer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Settlement in Colgate-Palmolive baby powder lawsuit

    Settlement in Colgate-Palmolive baby powder lawsuit

    Monday, July 9 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-07-09 23:29:12 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-07-09 23:37:08 GMT
    A settlement has been reached between Colgate-Palmolive and a Southern California man who claimed in a lawsuit that he developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.More >>
    A settlement has been reached between Colgate-Palmolive and a Southern California man who claimed in a lawsuit that he developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.More >>

  • Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

    Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

    Monday, July 9 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-07-09 17:53:39 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-07-09 23:37:07 GMT
    (Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...
    Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.More >>
    Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.More >>

  • Weinstein lawyer says emails, witnesses show he's innocent

    Weinstein lawyer says emails, witnesses show he's innocent

    Sunday, July 8 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-07-09 02:43:29 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-07-09 23:37:05 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

    More >>

    The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly