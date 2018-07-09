Fertility Answers announces new infertility specialist at Woman’s Hospital campus

Fertility Answers announced the addition of a new physician to their team of infertility specialists. Dr. Neil Chappell will begin seeing new consultations exclusively in the Fertility Answers Baton Rouge clinic located on the Woman’s Hospital campus on July 23rd.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chappell to our experienced fertility team," said Dr. John Storment, founder and chief medical director of Fertility Answers.

"He has extensive training and talent in treating the complex causes of infertility and brings a wealth of valuable experience and compassion to Fertility Answers. We know he will add a lot of quality and value to our practice and to our patients."

Dr. Chappell specializes in female and male infertility and offers a wide range of infertility treatments, including:

In vitro fertilization (IVF)

Ovulation induction

Intrauterine insemination (IUI)

Laparoscopy and hysteroscopy

Genetic testing for heritable diseases

Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis and screening

Comprehensive andrology testing, including semen analysis

Donor egg, sperm and embryo services

Fertility preservation for elective or chronic disease patients.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Chappell, patients are encouraged to visit Fertility Answers website or call the Baton Rouge office at 225-926-6886 or 888-467-2229.

Dr. Chappell earned his undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and received his medical degree from University of Texas at Houston.

After medical school, Dr. Chappell completed his Obstetrics and Gynecology residency training at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and his fellowship training in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. While at Baylor, Dr. Chappell also earned a Master’s of Science in Clinical Investigation, recognizing his scientific contribution to the research of polycystic ovary syndrome, a common cause of infertility.

While in training, Dr. Chappell consistently received honors and awards recognizing his achievements, including Best Teaching Chief Resident, Chairman’s Award for Excellence, Special Resident Achievement in Minimally Invasive Gynecology and the Society for Laparoscopic Surgeons Resident Achievement Award, among others.

Dr. Chappell is a member of several prestigious organizations including the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Society for Reproductive Medicine, Center for Reproductive Medicine, Society of Laparoscopic Surgeons, and the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility.