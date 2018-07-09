Viking longship replica set to begin voyage along East Coast - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Viking longship replica set to begin voyage along East Coast

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) - A replica of a Viking longship that sailed across the Atlantic Ocean is scheduled to leave its current home in Connecticut.

The 115-foot Draken Harald Harfagre is set to sail out of Mystic Seaport Museum on Monday. The Day reports that the Draken has been at the museum since 2016, where it has undergone maintenance while raising funds for the next leg of its voyage to Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

The vessel is expected to return to Mystic in October.

The ship left its home port of Haugesund, Norway, on April 26, 2016, to recreate the first trans-Atlantic crossing by the Vikings more than 1,000 years ago. The ship stopped in Iceland and Greenland during the voyage.

The ship is powered by sails and oars, with a crew of 32.

