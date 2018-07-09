OLOL welcomes new physicians to Louisiana Cardiology Associates

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Louisiana Cardiology Associates has two new physicians. Elias Hanna, MD, and Manpreet Singh, MD join a team of more than 20 cardiologists who diagnose and treat a variety of heart and chest pain conditions.

Dr. Elias Hanna received his medical degree from Saint Joseph University in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2002. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. Dr.

Hanna completed a Fellowship at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, where he still moderates the weekly Cardiology Fellowship Friday Conference.

Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (AMIB), Dr. Hanna is an interventional cardiologist who specializes in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease focusing on limb salvaging. He also treats coronary disease.

Dr. Manpreet Singh received his medical degree from the Medical University of the Americas in St. Kitts & Nevis, West Indies in 2008. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Ochsner Clinic Foundation and a Fellowship at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans.

Dr. Singh is a member of the American College of Cardiology and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the National Board of Echocardiography. He is an interventional cardiologist, specializing in coronary disease.

Louisiana Cardiology Associates offer a wide array of cardiovascular services, including advanced cardiac imaging such as Computer Tomography of the heart, vascular screening, interventional cardiac care, electrophysiological treatment of arrhythmia and basic non-invasive services.