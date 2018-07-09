Prosecutor placed on leave over discriminatory online posts

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California prosecutor was placed on leave Monday following a report that he posted discriminatory comments on social media targeting a U.S. lawmaker and the victim of a police shooting.
Michael Selyem, a deputy district attorney in San Bernardino County, was placed on administrative leave while an investigation is pending, the district attorney's office said.
The move came after the Orange County Register reported that the gang prosecutor targeted Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, former first lady Michelle Obama and Mexican immigrants with social media posts a critic described as "hateful rhetoric."
In another comment, Selyem wrote of the police shooting of a civilian that "you reap what you sow," the newspaper reported.
District Attorney Mike Ramos says he learned of the comments two weeks ago after other attorneys in the office complained. While individuals have free speech rights, these must be balanced with the need for ethical and unbiased prosecutors, he said.
"There's a line that you cross that it impacts the work of your office," Ramos told The Associated Press. "The public has trust in us, and we have to be really careful."
An email message was sent to Selyem seeking comment. Efforts to reach him by phone were not immediately successful. Ramos said he did not know whether Selyem had hired an attorney.
The district attorney's office in the county of 2 million people east and northeast of Los Angeles is developing a policy on social media use. It already has a policy on what constitutes professional conduct, Ramos said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>
Harvey Weinstein, who was previously indicted on charges involving two women, has been released on bail on Monday while fighting sex crime accusations that now include a third woman.More >>
Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancyMore >>
Trump says he "can't go wrong" with any of the four people at the top of his list for a Supreme Court vacancyMore >>
Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenchesMore >>
Iconic females in the music industry shined at the Essence Festival, where Queen Latifah performed for the first time to celebrate "Ladies First" and her 30 years in the trenchesMore >>
A US-China trade war raises economic uncertainty, threatens to drive prices upMore >>
A US-China trade war raises economic uncertainty, threatens to drive prices upMore >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipMore >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>