LSU and The Blood Center team up for 36-Hour Blood Drive

The Blood Center is partnering with the LSU AgCenter for their 36-Hour Blood Drive. Donors will receive a number of coupons from local businesses and a free t-shirt.
The blood drive starts Wednesday, July 11 at 9 a.m. and ends Thursday, July 12 at 9 p.m.
36-HOUR BLOOD DRIVE
All donors will receive a number of gifts including several meal coupons.
DONATE BLOOD & RECEIVE
All types of blood are encouraged. Blood is typically in short supply in the summer but the demand is the same year round.
You must be at least 17 to donate or 16 with parent’s consent. Each whole blood donation can help up to three different patients.
For more information about the blood drive or The Blood Center, call 1-800-86-BLOOD (25663).
