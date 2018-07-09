California firefighter slaying suspect appears in court - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

California firefighter slaying suspect appears in court

(Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool). Thomas Kim sits in a hospital gown in a wheelchair as his arraignment is postponed in Superior Court in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, July 9, 2018. Kim, the 77-year-old man suspected of setting o... (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool). Thomas Kim sits in a hospital gown in a wheelchair as his arraignment is postponed in Superior Court in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, July 9, 2018. Kim, the 77-year-old man suspected of setting o...
(Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool). Thomas Kim sits in a hospital gown in a wheelchair as his arraignment is postponed in Superior Court in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, July 9, 2018. Kim, the 77-year-old man suspected of setting o... (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool). Thomas Kim sits in a hospital gown in a wheelchair as his arraignment is postponed in Superior Court in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, July 9, 2018. Kim, the 77-year-old man suspected of setting o...
(Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool). Thomas Kim sits in a hospital gown in a wheelchair as his arraignment is postponed in Superior Court in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, July 9, 2018. Kim, the 77-year-old man suspected of setting o... (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool). Thomas Kim sits in a hospital gown in a wheelchair as his arraignment is postponed in Superior Court in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, July 9, 2018. Kim, the 77-year-old man suspected of setting o...
(Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool). Thomas Kim, second left, sits in a hospital gown in a wheelchair as his arraignment is postponed in Superior Court in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, July 9, 2018. Kim, the 77-year-old man suspecte... (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool). Thomas Kim, second left, sits in a hospital gown in a wheelchair as his arraignment is postponed in Superior Court in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, July 9, 2018. Kim, the 77-year-old man suspecte...
(Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool). Thomas Kim sits in a hospital gown in a wheelchair as his arraignment is postponed in Superior Court in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, July 9, 2018. Kim, the 77-year-old man suspected of setting o... (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool). Thomas Kim sits in a hospital gown in a wheelchair as his arraignment is postponed in Superior Court in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, July 9, 2018. Kim, the 77-year-old man suspected of setting o...

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A 77-year-old man has made his first court appearance to face charges that he murdered a fire captain and wounded two other people after allegedly setting off an explosion at a California senior housing tower.

Thomas Man Kim sat in a wheelchair Monday in the Long Beach branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court, where his arraignment was continued to Aug. 15.

Kim's public defender says she has been unable to communicate with him and requested postponement of the proceedings, which have been delayed because of medical issues.

Authorities say Kim was feuding with a woman who lived above him, set off a blast to kill her on June 25 and then fatally shot Long Beach fire Capt. Dave Rosa and wounded another firefighter and a building resident.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Viking longship replica set to begin voyage along East Coast

    Viking longship replica set to begin voyage along East Coast

    Monday, July 9 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-09 22:08:53 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-07-09 22:17:13 GMT
    (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP). The replica Viking ship Draken Harald Harfagre takes a training cruise in Fishers Island Sound off Groton, Conn., after departing Mystic Seaport Museum for the start of its East Coast Tour, Monday, July 9, 2018. The Dra...(Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP). The replica Viking ship Draken Harald Harfagre takes a training cruise in Fishers Island Sound off Groton, Conn., after departing Mystic Seaport Museum for the start of its East Coast Tour, Monday, July 9, 2018. The Dra...
    A replica of a Viking longship that sailed across the Atlantic Ocean is scheduled to leave its current home in Connecticut.More >>
    A replica of a Viking longship that sailed across the Atlantic Ocean is scheduled to leave its current home in Connecticut.More >>

  • News organizations push for opioid data to be made public

    News organizations push for opioid data to be made public

    Monday, July 9 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-07-09 22:14:13 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-07-09 22:17:08 GMT
    Two news organizations are making their case that federal data showing the distribution of prescription opioids should be made public.More >>
    Two news organizations are making their case that federal data showing the distribution of prescription opioids should be made public.More >>

  • Ex-Detroit Lions tight end Pettigrew arrested in Pittsburgh

    Ex-Detroit Lions tight end Pettigrew arrested in Pittsburgh

    Monday, July 9 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-07-09 20:47:00 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-07-09 22:16:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2015, file photo, Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew (87) watches the scoreboard during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Detroit. Pettigrew was arre...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2015, file photo, Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew (87) watches the scoreboard during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Detroit. Pettigrew was arre...
    Police say a former Detroit Lions player has been arrested in Pittsburgh for punching an officer in the chest after refusing to pay a limo driver.More >>
    Police say a former Detroit Lions player has been arrested in Pittsburgh for punching an officer in the chest after refusing to pay a limo driver.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly