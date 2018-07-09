Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri... (Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says the baby is in good condition at a hospital and calls it a miracle that the child survived the weekend ordeal.

Authorities say they were called about 8 p.m. Saturday about a man threatening people in the Lolo Hot Springs area of western Montana's Lolo National Forest.

Deputies apprehended the man, who indicated that a baby was buried somewhere in the woods.

About six hours into the search, a deputy heard a faint cry and found the infant about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say 32-year-old Francis Crowley is being held on $50,000 bail. There was no information on whether Crowley had an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Appeals court approves $10B Volkswagen emissions deal

    Appeals court approves $10B Volkswagen emissions deal

    Monday, July 9 2018 2:42 PM EDT2018-07-09 18:42:51 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-07-09 18:48:39 GMT
    A U.S. appeals court has approved a $10 billion settlement between Volkswagen and car owners caught up in the company's emissions cheating scandal.More >>
    A U.S. appeals court has approved a $10 billion settlement between Volkswagen and car owners caught up in the company's emissions cheating scandal.More >>

  • Weinstein lawyer says emails, witnesses show he's innocent

    Weinstein lawyer says emails, witnesses show he's innocent

    Sunday, July 8 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-07-09 02:43:29 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-07-09 18:48:35 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

    More >>

    The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

    More >>

  • Remaining wreckage of Flight 93 is buried at memorial

    Remaining wreckage of Flight 93 is buried at memorial

    Monday, July 9 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-07-09 17:04:24 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-07-09 18:48:16 GMT
    The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.More >>
    The remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 has been buried near the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly