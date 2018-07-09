The Latest: Weinstein arrives at court to face new charges - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Weinstein arrives at court to face new charges

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the arraignment for Harvey Weinstein on charges that he committed a sex crime against a third woman (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein (WYN'-steen) is at a Manhattan courthouse for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.

Courthouse guards told people arriving for jury duty to wait or use a different entrance as Weinstein arrived on Monday.

An updated indictment alleges the movie mogul-turned-MeToo villain performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006.

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says the 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with "some of the most serious sexual offenses" that exist under state law.

Lawyer Ben Brafman says Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated.

A grand jury previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women.

12:05 a.m.

