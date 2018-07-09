Nissan says exhaust tests were altered in latest scandal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Nissan says exhaust tests were altered in latest scandal

TOKYO (AP) - Nissan Motor Co. says it has altered the results of exhaust emissions and fuel economy tests of new vehicles sold in Japan, in the latest misconduct to surface at the Japanese automaker.

Nissan acknowledged in September that it had been carrying out illegal post-production tests at its plants, allowing those who weren't qualified to routinely conduct the tests.

The new misconduct surfaced while Nissan was checking on its operations recently. It said Monday that it is investigating.

Nissan, which makes the Leaf electric car, March subcompact and Infiniti luxury models, said the safety and fuel economy of all the vehicles still were within required limits. The erroneous testing does not affect exports.

Nissan said it found the findings "regretful," as it was trying to correct itself.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
