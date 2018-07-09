ACLU: Many children unlikely to be reunited by deadline

By ELLIOT SPAGAT
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union said it appears the Trump administration will miss a court-ordered deadline to reunite young children who were separated at the border with their parents in more than half of the cases.
The ACLU said late Sunday the administration provided it with a list of 102 children under 5 years old and that "appears likely that less than half will be reunited" by Tuesday's deadline.
The Justice Department asked U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw for more time last week but the judge on Friday did not grant a blanket extension, saying only that he would consider certain exceptions. He told the two sides to discuss possible exceptions over the weekend and report to him Monday.
Administration officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the ACLU's assessment.
Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect. While parents were criminally prosecuted, children were placed in custody of the Health and Human Services Department.
Trump reversed course on June 20 amid an international outcry and said families should remain together.
On June 26, Sabraw set deadlines of Tuesday to reunite children under 5 with their families and July 26 for older children. Sabraw, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, wrote that the "situation has reached a crisis level" and that the "chaotic circumstances" were of the government's own making.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday there were "under 3,000" children separated from their parents. Previously, he said 2,047.
"It's extremely disappointing that the Trump administration looks like it will fail to reunite even half the children under 5 with their parent," said ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt. "These kids have already suffered so much because of this policy, and every extra day apart just adds to that pain."
The ACLU sued in March on behalf of a Congolese woman who was separated from her daughter for five months after seeking asylum at a San Diego border crossing and a Brazilian asylum-seeker who was separated from her son after an arrest for illegal entry in August near the Texas-New Mexico border.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.More >>
The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.More >>
Despite its heroes' diminutive size, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.More >>
Despite its heroes' diminutive size, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.More >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipMore >>
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curbMore >>
A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curbMore >>
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalMore >>
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalMore >>
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubMore >>
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubMore >>