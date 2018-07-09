Scientists warn of mosquito, tick-borne illness increase

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a couple and a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a Walmart in Baton Rouge.More >>
The Lafayette Regional Airport has announced Tuesday another option for travelers flying to and from the Louisiana airport.More >>
Videos of ploggers are going viral on social media thanks to the new and unusual concept. It’s a combination of picking up litter and jogging.More >>
Those looking to learn soccer skills can do so by "Kicking with the Badge." The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a free inaugural soccer camp.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Education released the spring 2018 Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) results Tuesday morning.More >>
The eight boys brought out by divers over the previous two days are in "high spirits" and have strong immune systems because they are soccer players, a Thai health official said.More >>
A family of a teenager killed in a shooting in the Florida area of New Orleans last month honored him at his wake with some of his favorite activities.More >>
Mia Irizarry was the target of a drunk white man's verbal abuse at an Illinois park for wearing a Puerto Rico flag t-shirt, and the officer who stood by is now on desk duty.More >>
A woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly damaged license plates outside of her neighbor's home.More >>
A driver is in custody after an 11-year-old girl was struck by an SUV in downtown Charleston.More >>
After the staff became aware of the abuse admission, the staff said they demanded Alan J. Martofel step down from the company, saying "he was exploiting the very population he admitted to abusing." He didn't.More >>
East Windsor police are investigating after a razor blade was found stuck in the handle of a shopping cart at Walmart on Sunday.More >>
Health professionals say that overdose deaths can be tied to heart attacks, strokes, inflammation of the heart muscle, deterioration of the ability of the heart to contract, and aortic ruptures.More >>
Customers who rely on Mediacom for their internet service are finding themselves off-line at the moment.More >>
Police and SWEPCO crews are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was electrocuted in New Boston Saturday.More >>
