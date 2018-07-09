Phone maker Xiaomi shares slip in trading debut in Hong Kong - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Phone maker Xiaomi shares slip in trading debut in Hong Kong

(AP Photo/Vincent Yu). Xiaomi's Founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Jun receives an interview after the listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, July 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Vincent Yu). Xiaomi's Founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Jun, right, toasts with Laura Cha, chairman of Hong Kong Stock Exchange during the listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, July 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Vincent Yu). Xiaomi's Founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Jun smiles after he hits the gong during the listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, July 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Vincent Yu). Xiaomi's Founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Jun attends the listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, July 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Vincent Yu). Xiaomi's Founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Jun, center, hits the gong during the listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, July 9, 2018. At left is Laura Cha, chairman of Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

HONG KONG (AP) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. shares have slipped in its first trading day in Hong Kong following a multibillion-dollar initial public offering.

Trading on Monday opened at 16.60 Hong Kong dollars ($2.11) per share, below Xiaomi's offering price of 17 Hong Kong dollars ($2.17). Its shares lost about 4 percent in early trading but recovered most of that later in the morning.

Xiaomi helped to pioneer the trend for ultra-low-priced smartphones and says it plans to become an equipment-and-hardware brand alongside Apple Inc. The 8-year-old company has yet to give details of how that business model will work outside China.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

