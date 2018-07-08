Asian shares rise despite escalating US-China trade row - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Asian shares rise despite escalating US-China trade row

(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People stand by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, July 9, 2018. Asian shares are mostly higher after a weekend of relative quiet over the escalating trade stand-off between the U.S. and China. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People stand by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, July 9, 2018. Asian shares are mostly higher after a weekend of relative quiet over the escalating trade stand-off between the U.S. and China.
(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People stand by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, July 9, 2018. Asian shares are mostly higher after a weekend of relative quiet over the escalating trade stand-off between the U.S. and China. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People stand by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, July 9, 2018. Asian shares are mostly higher after a weekend of relative quiet over the escalating trade stand-off between the U.S. and China.
(AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan). A child rides his bicycle through a closed market during a general strike in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, July. 8, 2018. Armed police and soldiers fanned out across much of Indian-controlled Kashmir to enforce a... (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan). A child rides his bicycle through a closed market during a general strike in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, July. 8, 2018. Armed police and soldiers fanned out across much of Indian-controlled Kashmir to enforce a...
(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, July 9, 2018. Asian shares are mostly higher after a weekend of relative quiet over the escalating trade stand-off between the U.S. and China. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, July 9, 2018. Asian shares are mostly higher after a weekend of relative quiet over the escalating trade stand-off between the U.S. and China.
(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, July 9, 2018. Asian shares are mostly higher after a weekend of relative quiet over the escalating trade stand-off between the U.S. and China. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara). People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, July 9, 2018. Asian shares are mostly higher after a weekend of relative quiet over the escalating trade stand-off between the U.S. and China.

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) - Asian shares are mostly higher after a weekend of relative quiet over the escalating trade stand-off between the U.S. and China. Investors appear optimistic about the outlook for the global economy despite punitive tariffs imposed by Washington and Beijing on each other's exports.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added nearly 1.3 percent in morning trading to 22,063.74. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2 percent to 6,285.20. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.7 percent to 2,289.66. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.5 percent to 28,745.84, while the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.6 percent at 2,790.02. Shares were higher in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

WALL STREET: The S&P 500 index rose 0.8 percent on Friday to finish the week at 2,759.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 percent to 24,456.48. The Nasdaq composite added 1.3 percent to 7,688.39. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 0.9 percent to 1,694.05.

XIAOMI'S DEBUT: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. shares slipped in its first trading day in Hong Kong following a multibillion-dollar initial public offering. Trading on Monday opened at 16.60 Hong Kong dollars ($2.11) per share, below Xiaomi's offering price of 17 Hong Kong dollars ($2.17). Its shares lost about 4 percent in early trading but recovered most of that later in the morning.

TRADE WAR: There were few developments over the weekend after Washington put a 25 percent tax on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports Friday and Beijing retaliated with taxes on an equal amount of U.S. products, including soybeans, pork and electric cars. The full impact of the measures may not be felt for some time, and there was little immediate reaction from investors who have known for weeks that the tariffs were due to take effect.

THE QUOTE: "The absence of further escalation as of yet offers Asian equity markets a further reprieve with upsides expected at the start of the week, though one would reckon the playoffs for the rest of the week remain dependent on the developments of the U.S.-China trade tensions," said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.

U.S. JOBS: A Labor Department released Friday found U.S. employers added 213,000 jobs in June, suggesting that hiring remains brisk although average hourly pay rose just 2.7 percent from a year earlier, which means that after adjusting for inflation wages remain nearly flat. The report nonetheless was seen as a sign the American economy remains healthy, a boon for Japan and other export-dependent countries in Asia.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 29 cents to $74.09 a barrel. It gained 86 cents to settle at $73.80 per barrel in New York late Friday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 36 cents to $77.47 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110.45 yen from 110.59 yen late Friday in Asia. The euro strengthened to $ 1.1760 from $1.1712.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California, long a holdout, adopts mass immigration hearings

    California, long a holdout, adopts mass immigration hearings

    Sunday, July 8 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-07-08 16:22:18 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:16:37 GMT
    After years of holding out, California introduces group trials for people charged with entering US illegally.More >>
    After years of holding out, California introduces group trials for people charged with entering US illegally.More >>

  • Weinstein due in court on charges he assaulted a 3rd woman

    Weinstein due in court on charges he assaulted a 3rd woman

    Sunday, July 8 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-07-09 02:43:29 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:14:23 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein is due in a New York court for arraignment on charges alleging he committed a sex crime against a third woman.More >>

  • Haiti unrest strands a number of US volunteer groups

    Haiti unrest strands a number of US volunteer groups

    Sunday, July 8 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-07-08 19:57:57 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:14:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery). A police officer walks through the parking lot of the Delimart supermarket complex, where vehicles sit charred and looted merchandise lies scattered after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-a...(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery). A police officer walks through the parking lot of the Delimart supermarket complex, where vehicles sit charred and looted merchandise lies scattered after two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-a...
    Church groups and volunteers from several U.S. states are stranded in Haiti after violent protests over fuel prices have led to canceled flights.More >>
    Church groups and volunteers from several U.S. states are stranded in Haiti after violent protests over fuel prices have led to canceled flights.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly