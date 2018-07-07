Relocated bear travels 70 miles in search for cubs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Relocated bear travels 70 miles in search for cubs

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A bear that was relocated to northern New Hampshire a week ago after she and her cubs were raiding trash bins and bird feeders near Dartmouth College in Hanover is on the move, traveling nearly 70 miles in seven days as she likely tries to find her way back home and to her cubs.

The bear was captured June 29 and taken north to Coos County, near the Canadian border, where she was released with a tracking collar.

Her four cubs were taken to a center that helps orphaned animals.

Andy Timmins, bear project leader for the state Fish and Game Department, tells the Valley News he is not surprised by the sow's movements and has mixed feelings about the local, state and federal decision to move the bear.

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com

