Prosecutor: 2 dead in house blast, no foul play suspected - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Prosecutor: 2 dead in house blast, no foul play suspected

NEWFIELD, N.J. (AP) - A house exploded in New Jersey early Saturday, killing two people and reducing the two-story home to piles of scattered rubble, authorities said.

Foul play is not suspected.

The blast in Newfield initially was reported as a gas explosion that shattered windows in nearby homes, KYW-TV reported. Debris was strewn over several blocks, and pieces could be seen hanging from a tree and power line. Utility workers were shutting off gas lines to homes in the area.

The explosion was reported at 6:15 a.m., the Gloucester County prosecutor's office said.

The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released. However, KYW quoted family members saying a couple in their 70s lived in the home.

"Just good people," Wayne Ingling, a friend of the family, told the Philadelphia Inquirer as he stood down the street. "It shakes you up. It's a really bad scene up there."

The county fire marshal is investigating, along with several other agencies, including a state police arson-bomb unit, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Franklin Township police department.

___

This story has been corrected to show Ingling is a family friend, not a neighbor.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Family of Ohio State doctor says it's cooperating in probe

    Family of Ohio State doctor says it's cooperating in probe

    Saturday, July 7 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-07-07 16:32:49 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-07-07 17:15:03 GMT
    The family of a former Ohio State University team doctor accused by athletes of sexual misconduct says it is "shocked and saddened" by the allegations and is cooperating with the school's independent investigation.More >>
    The family of a former Ohio State University team doctor accused by athletes of sexual misconduct says it is "shocked and saddened" by the allegations and is cooperating with the school's independent investigation.More >>

  • The Latest: Anti-violence protest shuts down Chicago freeway

    The Latest: Anti-violence protest shuts down Chicago freeway

    Saturday, July 7 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-07-07 17:07:58 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-07-07 17:15:01 GMT
    (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, The Rev. Michael Pfleger, center, Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, right, led hundreds in a march down Michigan Avenue, carrying crosses for ...(Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016 file photo, The Rev. Michael Pfleger, center, Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, and state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, right, led hundreds in a march down Michigan Avenue, carrying crosses for ...
    Thousands of protesters have shut down a Chicago interstate to draw attention to the city's gun violence and pressure public officials to do more to help neighborhoods hardest hit by it.More >>
    Thousands of protesters have shut down a Chicago interstate to draw attention to the city's gun violence and pressure public officials to do more to help neighborhoods hardest hit by it.More >>

  • New wildfires sweep through California, burning homes

    New wildfires sweep through California, burning homes

    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-07-07 07:12:57 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-07-07 17:13:22 GMT
    (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...
    Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.More >>
    Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly