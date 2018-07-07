French investigators say fire caused 2016 EgyptAir crash - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

French investigators say fire caused 2016 EgyptAir crash

PARIS (AP) - French air accident investigators say that a rapidly spreading fire probably caused the crash of an EgyptAir flight from Paris to Cairo in 2016, casting doubt on Egyptian authorities' claims that traces of explosives were found.

French investigation agency BEA said in a statement late Friday that "the most likely hypothesis is that a fire broke out in the cockpit and "spread rapidly, resulting in loss of control."

Egyptian authorities are carrying out a criminal investigation amid suspicions that explosives were involved.

The BEA has also investigated the crash. It cited its "difference of opinion" with that view and urged Egyptian prosecutors to investigate the possibility it was an accidental fire, in hopes of preventing future accidents.

All 66 people aboard were killed when the plane crashed into the Mediterranean.

