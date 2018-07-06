Nevada schools, student settle lawsuit over pro-gun clothing

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A northern Nevada school district has settled a First Amendment lawsuit with an eighth-grade student who said his rights were violated when he was told his pro-gun T-shirt violates the district's dress code.
The Washoe County School District and the boy's attorneys announced Friday the district has updated its dress code to no longer ban clothing that promotes weapons and has allowed the student to wear a Firearms Policy Coalition T-shirt.
The statement says the school district will also pay a portion of the boy's legal fees.
School district attorney Neil Rombardo says the school district took an "immediate corrective response" once the lawsuit was filed and says the district understands the importance of individual student expression.
Steve Duvernay, a lawyer for the student, says his client is pleased with the district's quick response and commitment to freedom of speech.
