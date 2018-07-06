FDA drops Zika testing for blood donors

Yoga and Pilates are suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels, medical experts say.

Yoga and Pilates are suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels, medical experts say.

So, you've made the decision to get healthier and join a gym, a great way to reach the U.S. national guideline of 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week.

So, you've made the decision to get healthier and join a gym, a great way to reach the U.S. national guideline of 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week.

If there's one thing frazzled new parents crave, it's that their baby sleeps well.

If there's one thing frazzled new parents crave, it's that their baby sleeps well.

Want good sleep for baby? Food may be key

Want good sleep for baby? Food may be key

More than half of American doctors are burned out, a new national survey suggests, and those doctors are more likely to make medical mistakes.

More than half of American doctors are burned out, a new national survey suggests, and those doctors are more likely to make medical mistakes.

An experimental HIV vaccine was safe and triggered strong immune responses in healthy adults and in monkeys, researchers report.

An experimental HIV vaccine was safe and triggered strong immune responses in healthy adults and in monkeys, researchers report.

(HealthDay News) -- Individual blood donations will no longer need to be tested for the Zika virus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

"When Zika virus first emerged, the unknown course of the epidemic and the observed severe effects from the disease indicated that individual donor testing was needed to ensure the continued safety of the blood supply," explained Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

"Now, given the significant decrease in cases of Zika virus infection in the U.S. and its territories, we are moving away from testing each individual donation to testing pooled donations," Marks said in an agency news release.

"This is usually more cost-effective and less burdensome for blood establishments. However, the FDA will continue to monitor the situation closely, and as appropriate, reconsider what measures are needed to maintain the safety of the blood supply," he explained.

Zika virus can cause neurological complications, and Zika infection during pregnancy can cause serious birth defects, including microcephaly (an underdeveloped brain).

Mosquitoes are the main transmitters of Zika virus in people, but it can also be spread by blood and sexual contact.

Many people infected with the virus never develop symptoms, which may include fever, joint pain, rash, and red, irritated eyes.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on Zika.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.