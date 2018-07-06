Low-impact yoga, Pilates brings big health benefits at all ages

Individual blood donations will no longer need to be tested for the Zika virus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

Individual blood donations will no longer need to be tested for the Zika virus, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

Yoga and Pilates are suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels, medical experts say.

Yoga and Pilates are suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels, medical experts say.

So, you've made the decision to get healthier and join a gym, a great way to reach the U.S. national guideline of 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week.

So, you've made the decision to get healthier and join a gym, a great way to reach the U.S. national guideline of 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week.

If there's one thing frazzled new parents crave, it's that their baby sleeps well.

If there's one thing frazzled new parents crave, it's that their baby sleeps well.

Want good sleep for baby? Food may be key

Want good sleep for baby? Food may be key

More than half of American doctors are burned out, a new national survey suggests, and those doctors are more likely to make medical mistakes.

More than half of American doctors are burned out, a new national survey suggests, and those doctors are more likely to make medical mistakes.

(HealthDay News) -- Yoga and Pilates are suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels, medical experts say.

These low-impact workouts don't require special equipment and, after initial training, can be done at home to improve physical and mental health.

"Both use your own body weight and can be tailored for levels from beginner to advanced," said Dr. Jayson Loeffert. He's a primary care sports medicine physician at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Pilates aims to strengthen core muscles between the shoulders and pelvis, while yoga tends to focus on the mind-body connection, and often includes meditation and breathing techniques. Yoga can help people manage stress, according to the American Osteopathic Association.

Both exercises include slow, careful movements that can improve strength, balance and flexibility. Beginners should attend classes to learn how to do these exercises correctly, Loeffert advised.

Because they are low impact, yoga and Pilates are ideal for people with arthritis or injuries. "Most people can tolerate it without much problem," Loeffert said. "It's good for healing."

The exercises also help people with diabetes, high blood pressure or neuropathy (problems with nerves) in their legs, he said.

Yoga and Pilates have other benefits, too, according to nurse practitioner Barbara Cole, who is also at Penn State Health. Among them: preventing and treating back pain; boosting posture and balance; increasing range of motion; and improving sleep.

Pregnant women and people with high blood pressure, risk of blood clots, herniated disks or other pre-existing conditions should check with their doctor before beginning yoga or Pilates, Cole recommended.

More information

The U.S. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health has more on yoga.

Copyright © 2018 HealthDay. All rights reserved.