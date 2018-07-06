Bourdain leaves bulk of $1.2M estate to 11-year-old daughter - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bourdain leaves bulk of $1.2M estate to 11-year-old daughter

NEW YORK (AP) - Globe-trotting chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain was worth $1.2 million when he died last month and left most of the estate to his 11-year-old daughter, according to court papers filed this week in New York.

Bourdain's will and related papers show assets including $425,000 in cash and savings, $250,000 in personal property, $500,000 in intangibles like royalties and residuals, and $35,000 in a brokerage account.

The documents also list a $1.1 million mortgage.

The 61-year-old Bourdain was found dead June 8 in an apparent suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France, an ancient village where he was working on his CNN series "Parts Unknown."

Bourdain wrote his last will and testament in December 2016 and named wife, Ottavia Busia-Borudain, as executor. By that time, the two had already announced they were separated but said they were still friends.

The court will appoint a guardian ad litem to represent their daughter Ariane's interests, because she's a minor.

Bourdain's will instructs Busia to dispose of his "accumulated frequent flier miles" and other possessions like cars, furnishings and jewelry in a way she believes he would've wanted.

Bourdain was an irreverent and sometimes foulmouthed presence on TV shows starting with "A Cook's Tour" on the Food Network.

"Parts Unknown," his most recent show, was part travelogue, part history lesson, part homage to exotic foods.

Bourdain's breakthrough as an author came with the 2000 publication of "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly."

The book created a sensation by combining frank details of his life and career with behind-the-scenes observations on the culinary industry.

Bourdain was dating actress Asia Argento at the time of his death. She was not mentioned in the will.

After Bourdain's death, she wrote on Twitter: "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years

    Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years

    Friday, July 6 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-07-06 04:37:51 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-07-07 00:23:02 GMT
    On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for decades as a team doctor and sports-medicine researcher. (Source: OSU/WSYX/CNN)On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for decades as a team doctor and sports-medicine researcher. (Source: OSU/WSYX/CNN)

    Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

    More >>

    Some of the men who claim they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University say he wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained.

    More >>

  • Lawyer compares 2014 arrest at Vegas hotel to shooting case

    Lawyer compares 2014 arrest at Vegas hotel to shooting case

    Friday, July 6 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-07-06 21:41:03 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-07-07 00:22:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas, the room from where Stephen Craig Paddock fired on a nearby music festival, killed 58 and injuring hundreds on...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas, the room from where Stephen Craig Paddock fired on a nearby music festival, killed 58 and injuring hundreds on...
    Attorneys in a negligence lawsuit stemming from the Las Vegas Strip shooting say the massacre could have been avoided if hotel management tightened security after a man was found with multiple weapons at the...More >>
    Attorneys in a negligence lawsuit stemming from the Las Vegas Strip shooting say the massacre could have been avoided if hotel management tightened security after a man was found with multiple weapons at the Mandalay Bay resort in 2014.More >>

  • Judge weighs in on struggle surrounding Marvel's Stan Lee

    Judge weighs in on struggle surrounding Marvel's Stan Lee

    Friday, July 6 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-07-06 18:52:27 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-07-07 00:22:48 GMT
    A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the...More >>
    A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the 95-year-old behind Marvel Comics.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly