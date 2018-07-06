Judge rejects government bid to reopen activist rancher case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge rejects government bid to reopen activist rancher case

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A lawyer for Nevada rancher and states' rights activist Cliven Bundy is hailing as "the final nail in the coffin" a judge's decision not to let federal prosecutors reopen the criminal case stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with government agents.

Attorney Bret Whipple on Friday characterized the 72-year-old Bundy as relieved following Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro's ruling this week that "flagrant misconduct" by prosecutors had irreparably tainted the case.

A spokeswoman for Acting U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson (el-AYE'-eh-sun) declined immediate comment.

Prosecutors could appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

Navarro in January dismissed the criminal case against Bundy, two sons and a Montana militia leader after declaring a mistrial in December.

She found federal prosecutors responsible for "deliberate attempts to mislead and distort the truth."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

