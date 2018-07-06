Leandra English, who sued Trump, to resign from CFPB - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Leandra English, who sued Trump, to resign from CFPB

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Leandra English, the deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau who unsuccessfully sued President Donald Trump for control of the consumer watchdog agency, said Friday she plans to resign next week.

English was the chief of staff for Richard Cordray, President Barack Obama's director of the bureau. She was promoted to deputy director shortly before Cordray resigned in late November. Citing the law that created the bureau, English and Cordray argued that she was now the acting director of the bureau.

President Trump, citing longstanding laws over presidential appointees, named his budget director, Mick Mulvaney, as acting director of the bureau. It created a standoff between the White House and the CFPB, and it was unclear for several days who was actually in charge of the bureau.

English sued to block Mulvaney's appointment, but federal judges repeatedly ruled that President Trump had the power to appoint who he wanted into federal agencies. After Mulvaney was clearly in control of the bureau, English was largely sidelined by the current administration.

"I want to thank all of the CFPB's dedicated career civil servants for your important work on behalf of consumers," English said in a statement.

English said she plans to drop her lawsuit against the White House as well, citing the fact that President Trump nominated last month Kathy Kraninger to be the next permanent director for the bureau.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

