Judge weighs in on struggle surrounding Marvel's Stan Lee

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A judge has found that an attorney who had obtained an elder-abuse restraining order on behalf of Stan Lee does not in fact represent him, in a rare public airing of the private power struggle surrounding the 95-year-old behind Marvel Comics.

Attorneys affiliated with Lee's daughter asserted in court Friday that they were Lee's proper lawyers. As they had hoped, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Pro Tem Ruth Kleman said that she did not recognize Tom Lallas as Lee's lawyer, and dissolved the temporary restraining order against Lee's former personal adviser Keya Morgan.

The attorneys affiliated with Lee's daughter J.C. Lee said outside court that they had already filed for their own restraining order against Morgan. It was not immediately clear whether the new order has been granted.

