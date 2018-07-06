Is intermittent fasting right for you? - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Is intermittent fasting right for you?

Another day, another set of tips and tricks to keep your weight under control. This method, popular with celebrities, may be flexible enough to work for you. (Source: CNN) Another day, another set of tips and tricks to keep your weight under control. This method, popular with celebrities, may be flexible enough to work for you. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Intermittent fasting involves cycling between periods of eating and abstaining from food

And more research shows it may promote weight loss and overall health

There are three common versions you can try, depending on your life style.

You should talk over your medical history with a professional first.

One type of intermittent fasting, is called "time-restricted feeding"

This is where a person eats all their calories within a three to 12-hour window and fasts the rest of the day.

Or you could try the "5:2" diet. This where you eat just 500 to 600 calories a day for two days a week

Then whatever you want for the other five

If you're adventurous, you can alternate eating with 24-hour fasting periods

That means every other day, no food or caloric drinks can be consumed.

But experts warn not to go crazy and binge during your non-fasting hours

That can undo the calorie restriction all together

And make sure you fill up on proteins and fiber-rich foods

These will help keep you fuller, longer.

