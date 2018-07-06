1 person dies in wildfire near California-Oregon border - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 person dies in wildfire near California-Oregon border

HORNBROOK, Calif. (AP) - A fire official says a person has died in a fast-moving blaze near the California-Oregon border.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Suzi Brady said Friday the person died in the blaze that started Thursday but that she couldn't release any other details because next of kin have not been notified.

She says the blaze is threatening 300 homes near Hornbook, California, a town of 250 people about 14 miles (22 kilometers) south of the Oregon border.

The fire in Siskyou County has burned more than 12 square miles (30 square kilometers). It is 5 percent contained.

Brady says the fire is being fueled by hot weather and extreme winds.

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency, citing "extreme peril" to people and property.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

