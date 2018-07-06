Dr. John Ochsner, world-renowned cardiac surgeon in Louisiana, d - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dr. John Ochsner, world-renowned cardiac surgeon in Louisiana, dies at 91

Dr. John Ochsner (Source: Ochsner Health System) Dr. John Ochsner (Source: Ochsner Health System)

Dr. John Ochsner, a world-renowned cardiac surgeon in Louisiana, has died at the age of 91.

In a Friday release from the Ochsner Health System, Ochsner served patients at the Ochsner Health System for nearly six decades.

Dr. Ochsner graduated from Tulane University with a medical degree and completed surgical residencies and served as Chief Surgical resident at Baylor University Affiliated Hospitals and Texas Children’s Hospital.

He returned to New Orleans and joined the Ochsner team in 1961. The surgeon performed more than 12,000 surgeries in his lifetime and authored over 300 publications.

There are several Ochsner medical centers throughout the state, including one in Baton Rouge, which received the 2017 Top 100 Hospitals Everest Award.

