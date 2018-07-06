New treatment offers hope for migraine sufferers

A headache expert has information about migraines and a new way to prevent them.

Gennady Gekht is a neurologist with special training in migraine and pain management. He said not all headaches are migraines.

A migraine is a very specific kind of headache that usually affects a younger population, particularly with women. It's also a severe headache lasting more than 4 hours that can cause throbbing, one-sided head pain, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light.

They cause many different symptoms, but Gekht said the treatment has always been the same. Experts look to remove triggers that cause migraines. The most common trigger is stress. They then fight those triggers with medications.

"In the past we've really treated patients with medications that were not designed specifically for migraines, but were designed for other things, and seemed to help migraines," said Dr. Gekht.

Treatment could include seizure, antidepressant and anti-inflammatory medications. Now, there's something else.

"It's called Aimovig. It's designed specifically for migraine headaches. It's an injectable type of device that you have to inject once a month," said Dr. Gekht.

He said the brand new preventative medicine is meant for people who get migraines about 4 times a month. He said it's not going to abort the headache while a person already has it but it reduces the severity of a headache and the frequency.

Common side effects associated with Aimovig include pain or redness at the injection site, constipation, muscle spasms or cramps.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.