Japan, Poland's FMs discuss security, economy cooperation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - The foreign ministers of Poland and Japan say they will cooperate closely in the U.N. Security Council and at the European Union level to strengthen security in their regions.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono held talks Friday with Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz on global security and on intensifying cooperation in trade, business and science.

As Poland is now a non-permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, Kono said they will be appealing to North Korea to abide by the council's resolutions and do away with its weapons of mass destruction.

Czaputowicz said EU member Poland wants to play a role in bringing Japan closer to the 28-nation bloc, including at next week's Japan-EU summit in Brussels.

Kono said he has warm memories from his days studying in Warsaw.

