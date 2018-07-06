Malaysia's Mahathir to visit China over lopsided projects

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) - Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says he will visit Beijing next month to renegotiate "unfair" terms for China-backed projects in Malaysia worth more than $22 billion.
The Finance Ministry said Thursday it has ordered Chinese contractors building the $20 billion East Coast Rail Link, a key venture under China's Belt and Road initiative, as well as two gas pipeline projects to stop work pending negotiations. It says the decision was not targeted at any country.
The contracts were signed by former Prime Minister Najib Razak's government that lost a May 9 election.
Mahathir said Friday he will visit China in August as President Xi Jinping is unavailable this month. He says he will raise the issue of the unfair terms of the Chinese contracts and Chinese loan.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
