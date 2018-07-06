The Latest: Asia shares steady as US hikes tariffs on China

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the U.S. increase in tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing's countermoves in the trade and technology dispute between the world's two biggest economies that President Donald Trump says he is prepared to escalate.
1:00 a.m. (1:00 p.m. Beijing time)
Asian markets appear to have taken in stride the U.S. move to raise tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese products.
Just after the increase was due to take effect at midnight Friday Washington time, major benchmarks in China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea were steady.
The lack of any dramatic reaction suggests many market players have already factored the escalation in trade tensions into their trading strategies.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.2 percent by mid-afternoon Friday while South Korea's Kospi added 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.5 percent.
___
12:16 a.m. (12:16 p.m. Beijing time)
China's says it is "forced to make a necessary counterattack" to a U.S. tariff hike on billions of dollars of Chinese goods but gave no immediate details of possible retaliation.
The Commerce Ministry on Friday criticized Washington for "trade bullying" following the tariff hike that took effect at noon Beijing time in a spiraling dispute over technology policy that companies worry could chill global economic growth.
A ministry statement said, "the Chinese side promised not to fire the first shot, but to defend the core interests of the country and people, it is forced to make a necessary counterattack."
Beijing earlier released a list of American goods targeted for possible tariff hikes including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
