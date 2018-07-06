China says it must 'counterattack' for US tariff hike - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China says it must 'counterattack' for US tariff hike

BEIJING (AP) - China's says it is "forced to make a necessary counterattack" to a U.S. tariff hike on billions of dollars of Chinese goods but gave no immediate details of possible retaliation.

The Commerce Ministry on Friday criticized Washington for "trade bullying" following the tariff hike that took effect at noon Beijing time in a spiraling dispute over technology policy that companies worry could chill global economic growth.

A ministry statement said, "the Chinese side promised not to fire the first shot, but to defend the core interests of the country and people, it is forced to make a necessary counterattack."

Beijing earlier released a list of American goods targeted for possible tariff hikes including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation

    Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation

    Friday, July 6 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-07-06 04:52:52 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-07-06 05:21:12 GMT
    (KSDK-TV via AP). This June 22, 2018, photo from video provided by KSDK-TV shows the new water slide Typhoon Twister at Six Flags St. Louis. No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman...(KSDK-TV via AP). This June 22, 2018, photo from video provided by KSDK-TV shows the new water slide Typhoon Twister at Six Flags St. Louis. No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman...
    A safety inspection of a new Six Flags St. Louis waterslide was not conducted by government officials before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month on the slide.More >>
    A safety inspection of a new Six Flags St. Louis waterslide was not conducted by government officials before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month on the slide.More >>

  • Trump urges ouster of senator he blames for derailing VA nod

    Trump urges ouster of senator he blames for derailing VA nod

    Thursday, July 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-07-05 06:21:45 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-07-06 05:21:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or...More >>
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.More >>

  • Judge blocks 1 California sanctuary law, allows 2 others

    Judge blocks 1 California sanctuary law, allows 2 others

    Thursday, July 5 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-07-05 18:28:43 GMT
    Friday, July 6 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-07-06 05:20:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.
    A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.More >>
    A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly