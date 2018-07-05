The Ultimate Sweet and Smoky Barbeque Sliders

Air Date: July 5, 2018
Prep Time: 45 minutes Yields: 6 servings
Comment: Although this recipe is for leftover brisket, often after a major barbecue holiday such as the 4th of July or Memorial Day, there are multiple varieties of barbecue meats left over. On these occasions, simply combine the leftover meats with your favorite barbecue sauce for an interesting and unique barbecue sandwich. Using whole wheat buns or tortilla wraps makes this dish a lighter and healthier sandwich option.
Ingredients:
4 cups pulled brisket meat or other barbecue meat
1½ cups barbecue sauce
6 white or whole wheat slider buns or tortilla wraps
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 cup coarsely chopped onions
½ cup chopped celery
¼ cup thinly sliced garlic
½ tsp red pepper flakes
½ cup beef stock or water
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
¼ cup chopped parsley
Method:
NOTE: You should pull the meat from the bones of barbecue prior to refrigerating, thus making the job easier.
Coarsely chop the meat into ¼-inch chunks. If you have different meats, mixing varieties is acceptable. In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, and garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add red pepper flakes and chopped meat, blending well into vegetables. Stir in barbecue sauce and stock. Bring to a simmer, reduce to low, and allow to cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. A small amount of additional stock or water may be added to retain moisture. Season with salt and pepper, add parsley, and cook 5 additional minutes. When meat is tender and stringy, remove from heat to use for sandwiches or package for freezer. To serve, evenly divide meat among 6 buns or tortillas. You may wish to dress sandwich with lettuce, tomato, or coleslaw before covering with buns or wrapping tortillas.