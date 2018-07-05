The Ultimate Sweet and Smoky Barbeque Sliders

Coarsely chop the meat into ¼-inch chunks. If you have different meats, mixing varieties is acceptable. In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, and garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add red pepper flakes and chopped meat, blending well into vegetables. Stir in barbecue sauce and stock. Bring to a simmer, reduce to low, and allow to cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. A small amount of additional stock or water may be added to retain moisture. Season with salt and pepper, add parsley, and cook 5 additional minutes. When meat is tender and stringy, remove from heat to use for sandwiches or package for freezer. To serve, evenly divide meat among 6 buns or tortillas. You may wish to dress sandwich with lettuce, tomato, or coleslaw before covering with buns or wrapping tortillas.