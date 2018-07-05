New leader at EPA is former coal lobbyist, Senate staffer - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New leader at EPA is former coal lobbyist, Senate staffer

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The new leader of the Environmental Protection Agency is a former coal industry lobbyist who helped lead an industry fight against regulations that protect Americans' health and address climate change.

Andrew Wheeler, the No. 2 official at EPA, will take over as acting administrator Monday now that embattled administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned.

The Senate confirmed Wheeler as the agency's deputy administrator in April.

President Donald Trump tweeted he has "no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. ... The future of the EPA is very bright!"

Republicans say Wheeler is well-qualified to lead the EPA, having worked at the agency early in his career. He also was a top aide at the Senate Environment Committee before becoming a lobbyist.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump loses effort to block 2 California sanctuary laws

    Trump loses effort to block 2 California sanctuary laws

    Thursday, July 5 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-07-05 18:28:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-07-05 21:34:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to a rally in Great Falls, Mont.
    A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.More >>
    A U.S. judge in Sacramento has rejected a request by the Trump administration to block two California laws that protect immigrants in the country illegally.More >>

  • Statue of Liberty climber pleads not guilty to trespassing

    Statue of Liberty climber pleads not guilty to trespassing

    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:28:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-07-05 21:32:16 GMT
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>

  • Man pleads not guilty to hate crimes in attack on protesters

    Man pleads not guilty to hate crimes in attack on protesters

    Thursday, July 5 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-07-05 20:11:15 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-07-05 21:32:07 GMT
    (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Federal hate cr...
    A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.More >>
    A man accused in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly