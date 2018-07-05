US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty fined by Russia - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty fined by Russia

MOSCOW (AP) - A Moscow court has fined U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty 100,000 rubles ($1,600) for failing to comply with Russia's foreign agents law.

RFE/RL and Voice of America were named foreign agents last year under a law allowing that designation for news media that receive foreign funding. The outlets are the only two to have been singled out.

RFE/RL contends the designation is aimed at undermining trust in its reporting and obstructing its access. Its president, Thomas Kent, told The Associated Press after Thursday's ruling that "a number of Russian officials and parliamentary bodies have refused to give us interviews or allow us to attend their sessions because of the foreign agent designation."

The ruling found that RFE/RL had not filed documents required of a foreign agent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

    Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:13:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-07-05 16:39:31 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>

  • Americans celebrate July 4 with fireworks, parades, salutes

    Americans celebrate July 4 with fireworks, parades, salutes

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:08:39 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-07-05 16:38:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Spectators cheer as confetti falls during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Spectators cheer as confetti falls during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

    From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.

    More >>

    From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.

    More >>

  • I scream, you scream: Jury to settle bitter dessert dispute

    I scream, you scream: Jury to settle bitter dessert dispute

    Thursday, July 5 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-07-05 15:06:30 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-07-05 16:37:45 GMT
    (Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60...(Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60...
    A battle over an ice cream sandwich is brewing in Boston's federal courthouse.More >>
    A battle over an ice cream sandwich is brewing in Boston's federal courthouse.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly