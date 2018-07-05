US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty fined by Russia

MOSCOW (AP) - A Moscow court has fined U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty 100,000 rubles ($1,600) for failing to comply with Russia's foreign agents law.
RFE/RL and Voice of America were named foreign agents last year under a law allowing that designation for news media that receive foreign funding. The outlets are the only two to have been singled out.
RFE/RL contends the designation is aimed at undermining trust in its reporting and obstructing its access. Its president, Thomas Kent, told The Associated Press after Thursday's ruling that "a number of Russian officials and parliamentary bodies have refused to give us interviews or allow us to attend their sessions because of the foreign agent designation."
The ruling found that RFE/RL had not filed documents required of a foreign agent.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.More >>
The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.More >>
From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.More >>
From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.More >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsMore >>
A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curbMore >>
A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curbMore >>
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalMore >>
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalMore >>
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubMore >>
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubMore >>
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."More >>
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."More >>