US service companies expanded at strong pace in June - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US service companies expanded at strong pace in June

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 photo, Audrey Wright waits on a customer at Zak the Baker in Miami. On Thursday, July 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufa... (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 photo, Audrey Wright waits on a customer at Zak the Baker in Miami. On Thursday, July 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufa...
(AP Photo/Annie Rice). Sophia Gilberto wraps a bouquet in a flower shop, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Chicago. The bouquet was made of peonies, roses and anemones. On Thursday, July 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing mana... (AP Photo/Annie Rice). Sophia Gilberto wraps a bouquet in a flower shop, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Chicago. The bouquet was made of peonies, roses and anemones. On Thursday, July 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing mana...
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 photo, Jason Joshua waits on customers at Zak the Baker in Miami. On Thursday, July 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufact... (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 photo, Jason Joshua waits on customers at Zak the Baker in Miami. On Thursday, July 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufact...

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. service firms expanded at a surprisingly strong pace in June as companies saw gains in business activity and new orders.

The Institute for Supply Management says that its services index rose to 59.1 last month compared to 58.6 in May. Any reading above 50 signals growth.

The services sector, where most Americans are employed, has now expanded for 101 consecutive months, or more than eight years.

The gain was better than many economists had been expecting and depicts an overall economy that appears to be regaining momentum after a slowdown in the winter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mother: Caring for girl amid brain-death debate 'worth it'

    Mother: Caring for girl amid brain-death debate 'worth it'

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:41:07 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-07-05 15:01:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the...
    The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she doesn't regret moving from California to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead.More >>
    The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she doesn't regret moving from California to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead.More >>

  • Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity

    Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-07-02 15:07:44 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-07-05 15:01:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who dow...
    New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.More >>
    New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.More >>

  • Contaminated heroin putting users at risk in Los Angeles

    Contaminated heroin putting users at risk in Los Angeles

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-07-03 19:56:19 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 11:01 AM EDT2018-07-05 15:01:33 GMT
    Authorities say black tar heroin in Los Angeles may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause death, putting injection drug users at greatest risk.More >>
    Authorities say black tar heroin in Los Angeles may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause death, putting injection drug users at greatest risk.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly