Statue of Liberty climber awaits court appearance - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Statue of Liberty climber awaits court appearance

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.

A federal official says the woman told police she was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

A court appearance is expected sometime Thursday.

The official identifies the woman as Therese Okoumou. The official wasn't authorized to discuss it and spoke on the condition of anonymity. A message left at a possible phone number for the defendant hasn't been returned.

A group that organized a protest at the statue earlier Wednesday says she also took part in unfurling a banner at the statue's pedestal.

___

Associated Press Writer Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Statue of Liberty climber awaits court appearance

    Statue of Liberty climber awaits court appearance

    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:28:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 10:22 AM EDT2018-07-05 14:22:40 GMT
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>

  • Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

    Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-07-04 17:42:37 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-07-05 14:21:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist &amp; billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist &amp; billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...
    A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>
    A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>

  • 2 dead after tree branch falls on crowd at fireworks show

    2 dead after tree branch falls on crowd at fireworks show

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-07-04 19:39:01 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-07-05 14:21:05 GMT
    Dozens were sitting near the tree watching the fireworks when the branch fell, crushing some of the spectators. Some of those who weren't hurt tried to lift the branch to free the people trapped beneath. (Source: Michael Gipson/CNN)Dozens were sitting near the tree watching the fireworks when the branch fell, crushing some of the spectators. Some of those who weren't hurt tried to lift the branch to free the people trapped beneath. (Source: Michael Gipson/CNN)

    Authorities say two people have died after a tree branch fell on a crowd of spectators during a fireworks show in western Illinois.

    More >>

    Authorities say two people have died after a tree branch fell on a crowd of spectators during a fireworks show in western Illinois.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly