Norwegian probe: Gearbox failure cause fatal 2016 crash - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Norwegian probe: Gearbox failure cause fatal 2016 crash

By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - "A fatigue fracture" in the main rotor gearbox caused an Airbus helicopter to crash off western Norway in 2016, killing all 13 people on board, Norway's Accident Investigation Board said Thursday.

The Airbus EC-225 helicopter was carrying workers from an offshore rig in the North Sea before it went down on Turoey, a tiny island outside Bergen, Norway's second-largest city. Eleven Norwegians, one Briton and one Italian were killed.

The helicopter's rotor blade spiraled down minutes before the aircraft crashed, and the rotor was found on land, a hundred meters (yards) from the fuselage that crashed into the sea.

The board's final report excluded human error and maintenance actions by the helicopter operator.

The probe "has shown that the combination of material properties, surface treatment, design, operational loading environment and debris gave rise to a failure mode which was not previously anticipated or assessed," it said in its conclusion.

Agency spokesman Kaare Halvorsen urged Airbus to revise the gearbox design.

There was no immediate reaction from Toulouse, France-based Airbus.

The crash bore similarities with a fatal 2009 accident off Scotland with a similar type of helicopter in which 16 people died. In that accident, a helicopter plunged into the North Sea during clear, calm and sunny conditions, killing two crew and 14 oil workers.

Norway's largest oil and gas company - then known as Statoil, now Equinor - said the 11 passengers were employed by various companies: the Houston-based Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger N.V., Norwegian firms Aker Solutions and Karsten Moholt, the Danish robotics company Welltec, and Statoil.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Montana Sen. Tester 'welcomes' Trump by touting passed bills

    Montana Sen. Tester 'welcomes' Trump by touting passed bills

    Thursday, July 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-07-05 06:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:25 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:25:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or...More >>
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.More >>

  • Protester's climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

    Protester's climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:20:44 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:24:33 GMT
    Several people have hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty and have been arrested.More >>
    Several people have hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty and have been arrested.More >>

  • Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

    Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-07-04 17:42:37 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:12:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist &amp; billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist &amp; billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...
    A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>
    A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly