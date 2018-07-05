Jaguar issues warning on Brexit ahead of key meeting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Jaguar issues warning on Brexit ahead of key meeting

LONDON (AP) - Jaguar Land Rover has issued a stark warning on Brexit, saying it will reconsider 80 billion pounds ($106 billion) of investment in the U.K. if the government fails to negotiate a deal that protects free trade with the European Union.

The comments, which follow similar warnings from BMW and Airbus, come before a meeting Friday where Cabinet ministers will try to hammer out a unified position on the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU after months of squabbling.

The government is divided between ministers who want to maintain close ties with the EU and those who want a clean break.

CEO Ralf Speth says Jaguar faces an "unpredictable future if the Brexit negotiations do not maintain free and frictionless trade with the EU and unrestricted access to the single market."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

