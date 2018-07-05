Japan nuclear agency urges measures to cut plutonium stocks - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Japan nuclear agency urges measures to cut plutonium stocks

TOKYO (AP) - Japan's nuclear policy-setting body has endorsed a call for stricter management of its fuel recycling program to reduce its plutonium stockpile.

The annual report approved Thursday by the Atomic Energy Commission is a response to intensifying pressure from Washington as it pursues denuclearization in North Korea. It said Japan's fuel recycling program should minimize the amount of plutonium extracted from spent fuel for reuse in power generation to eventually reduce the stockpile.

Japan has promised transparency and pledged not to possess plutonium that does not have a planned use. Japan has faced slow restarts of reactors to burn it amid setbacks from the 2011 Fukushima disaster. The large stockpile of weapons-grade material also raises security concerns.

The commission is compiling guidelines to better manage and reduce the plutonium stockpile.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

    Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-07-04 17:42:37 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-07-05 08:22:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist &amp; billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist &amp; billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...
    A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>
    A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>

  • Montana Sen. Tester 'welcomes' Trump by touting passed bills

    Montana Sen. Tester 'welcomes' Trump by touting passed bills

    Thursday, July 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-07-05 06:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-07-05 08:08:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or...More >>
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.More >>

  • Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

    Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:13:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-07-05 08:08:43 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly