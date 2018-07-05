Newsrooms hold moment of silence for 5 shooting victims - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Newsrooms hold moment of silence for 5 shooting victims

By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Newsrooms across the country paused Thursday to observe a moment of silence for the five employees of a Maryland newspaper who were killed a week ago in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group observed a moment of silence at 2:33 p.m. at its offices in Annapolis, Baltimore and Carroll County. That's the same time a gunman attacked the Capital Gazette newspaper at Annapolis with a shotgun last week.

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors asked newsrooms around the globe to join them.

About a dozen people held hands and prayed next to a memorial near the building where the shootings happened. Cheryl Starr and her son, Sam, came to pay their respects.

"We live right next door, so it just hit us hard, because it's so close to home - way too close to home - and it's tragic. Everyone in the community knew these people, and it just shouldn't happen like that," she said.

Before the remembrance, photographer Paul W. Gillespie tweeted an image from the staff's temporary newsroom showing a banner bearing the name of the paper. The banner, which journalists marched with in Annapolis' Fourth of July parade, made the temporary quarters "feel a bit more like home," he wrote.

Jarrod Ramos, a 38-year-old Maryland man with a longtime grudge against the newspaper, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the shooting. He is being held without bail.

