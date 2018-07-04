Trump says gas prices are up, OPEC 'doing little to help' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump says gas prices are up, OPEC 'doing little to help'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says OPEC is "doing little to help" rising gas prices and claims "if anything, they are driving prices higher."

Trump tweeted Wednesday: "The OPEC Monopoly must remember that gas prices are up & they are doing little to help. If anything, they are driving prices higher as the United States defends many of their members for very little $'s. This must be a two way street. REDUCE PRICING NOW!"

Last month, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cartel agreed to pump 1 million barrels more crude oil daily, a move that should help contain the recent rise in global energy prices. However, summer months in the U.S. usually lead to increased demand for oil, boosting the price of gasoline in a midterm election year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Liberty Island evacuated after statue base climber, banner

    Liberty Island evacuated after statue base climber, banner

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:20:44 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-07-04 22:36:47 GMT
    Several people have hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty and have been arrested.More >>
    Several people have hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty and have been arrested.More >>

  • Attorneys: Parents in fragile state for asylum interviews

    Attorneys: Parents in fragile state for asylum interviews

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-04 15:39:55 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-07-04 22:36:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who h...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who h...
    Attorneys say parents separated from children are in fragile state for high-stakes asylum interviews.More >>
    Attorneys say parents separated from children are in fragile state for high-stakes asylum interviews.More >>

  • On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue divisions

    On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue divisions

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:08:39 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-07-04 22:36:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Spectators cheer as confetti falls during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Spectators cheer as confetti falls during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

    From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.

    More >>

    From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly