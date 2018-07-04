The Latest: Judging errors cast confusion at hot dog contest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Judging errors cast confusion at hot dog contest

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Carmen Cincotti, left, poses in a stare-down with defending champion Joey Chestnut during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Carmen Cincotti, left, poses in a stare-down with defending champion Joey Chestnut during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3...
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Competitive eating producer and master of ceremonies George Shea participates in Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, i... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Competitive eating producer and master of ceremonies George Shea participates in Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, i...
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Max Suzuki participates in Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Max Suzuki participates in Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest. (all times local):

2 p.m.

Judging errors cast widespread confusion over Joey "Jaws" Chestnut's record-setting 11th title at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Chestnut took home the Mustard Belt after downing 74 franks and buns in 10 minutes - two more than he did last year. Second-place finisher Carmen Cincotti ate 64.

But longtime announcer George Shea tells The Associated Press he noticed in real time that jurists measuring Chestnut's and Cincotti's intake weren't counting from two plates stacked with franks that the eaters were drawing from. The under-counted tally was then displayed on live TV.

Shea says both Chestnut and Cincotti were adamant about their scores, which were certified by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

He says new judges will be used next year.

___

1 p.m.

Defending champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut chomped down a record 74 franks and buns to take home his 11th title at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

The renowned competitive eater from San Jose, California, takes home the coveted Mustard Belt and surpassed the previous mark of 72 dogs and buns he downed last year.

The heat wasn't a factor; the National Weather Service put the temperature at 83 degrees with a heat index of 91 degrees.

Miki Sudo said after eating 37 dogs and buns that the heat may have slowed her down in winning the women's competition.

That didn't stop the Las Vegas eater from easily beating out second-place finisher Mischelle Lesco of Tuscon, Arizona, who chowed down 28 wieners and buns.

___

11 a.m.

Miki Sudo (MIHK'-ee SOO'-doh) downed 37 franks to win her fifth straight title in the women's competition of the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

The Las Vegas competitor fell short of the 41 hot dogs she consumed last year but still beat out second-place finisher Michelle Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona. Lesco chowed down 28 wieners and buns.

Thousands of attendees braved 83-degree temperatures and a heat index of 91 degrees to witness the annual July Fourth competition on the Coney Island boardwalk.

Ten-time winner Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will confront 20 other men during the men's competition later Wednesday for the coveted Mustard Belt.

Sudo was a fan favorite, drawing big cheers from the crowd during her performance, which was slightly delayed after she requested new water to soak her buns.

___

12:05 a.m.

It's frankly amazing.

Chowdown champions will face off Wednesday at Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, where the men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

Ten-time winner Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will confront 20 other men on New York's Coney Island boardwalk. He set the record last year.

Miki Sudo (MIHK'-ee SOO'-doh) is seeking a fifth women's title in a row. The 19-woman field includes record-holder Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas.

Sudo downed 41 franks and buns last year. Thomas' record is 45, but she managed 30 last year.

The event attracts thousands of in-person spectators and is televised on ESPN.

Last year, animal rights activists tried to unfold a banner amid the crowd. Five protesters were taken into custody for questioning and released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wind spreads California fire as other states battle blazes

    Wind spreads California fire as other states battle blazes

    Monday, July 2 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-07-02 19:20:50 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-07-04 18:51:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending ...
    A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.More >>
    A massive wildfire in rural Northern California has exploded in size and forced evacuations in hot, dry weather sweeping several Western states where blazes are threatening thousands of homes.More >>

  • Honeybees finding it harder to eat at America's bee hot spot

    Honeybees finding it harder to eat at America's bee hot spot

    Monday, July 2 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-07-02 19:10:07 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-07-04 18:51:22 GMT
    (Sarah Scott/The Ohio State University via AP). This June 2015 photo provided by The Ohio State University shows a bee on a flower in Southwest Minnesota. A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time find...(Sarah Scott/The Ohio State University via AP). This June 2015 photo provided by The Ohio State University shows a bee on a flower in Southwest Minnesota. A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time find...
    A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time finding food as conservation land converts to row crops.More >>
    A new federal study finds that honeybees in the Northern Great Plains are having a hard time finding food as conservation land converts to row crops.More >>

  • SpaceX delivers AI robot, ice cream, mice to space station

    SpaceX delivers AI robot, ice cream, mice to space station

    Monday, July 2 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-07-02 12:16:28 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-07-04 18:51:20 GMT
    (NASA TV via AP). In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on Monday, July 2, 2018, to deliver the first robot with artificial intelligence in orbit.(NASA TV via AP). In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station on Monday, July 2, 2018, to deliver the first robot with artificial intelligence in orbit.
    The International Space Station got its first robot with artificial intelligence Monday, along with some berries, ice cream and identical brown mice.More >>
    The International Space Station got its first robot with artificial intelligence Monday, along with some berries, ice cream and identical brown mice.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly