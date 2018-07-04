CDC: Most adults don't get enough exercise each week

The Department of Health and Human Services recommends people between the ages of 18 and 64 get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week. (Source: CNN/KCPQ)

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say fewer than a quarter of American adults get enough exercise each week.

This is according to the CDC’s National Center For Health Statistics.

The Department of Health and Human Services recommends people between the ages of 18 and 64 get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week.

Or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, every week.

They also recommend strength training at least twice a week

According to new data, just 23-percent of adults are meeting that goal

But even that number exceeds the department's "Healthy People 2020" initiative

Its goal is to get just over 20-percent of adults meeting the exercise guidelines by 2020.

As for those who are meeting or exceeding that exercise goal, the study shows a lot of it has to do with where they live.

States with cold weather generally had a larger percentage of active adults than their warmer-weather counter parts

In fact, states in the southeast like Florida, Georgia, and Alabama failed to meet the healthy people 2020 goal.

