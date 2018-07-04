Russia makes new request to Greece for cybercrime suspect - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Russia makes new request to Greece for cybercrime suspect

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) - Russian authorities have sent a new extradition request to Greece for a Russian cybercrime suspect also sought on criminal charges by the U.S. and France.

Alexander Vinnik, 38, a former bitcoin platform operator, was informed of the new Russian request by Thessaloniki court officials Wednesday, and is not contesting it.

Russia initially sought Vinnik on lesser fraud charges. The new request raises the amount allegedly involved to 750 million rubles ($12 million).

Greece's supreme court has already approved Vinnik's extradition to the United States for allegedly laundering billions of dollars using the virtual currency. Vinnik had fought that decision.

Another court ruled for his extradition to Russia based on the first request. France wants him on charges including cybercrime and money laundering.

Greece's justice minister will rule on the requests.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

    Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on hot dog contest

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:13:41 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-07-04 15:49:03 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>

  • Exploding wildfires in US West derail holiday plans

    Exploding wildfires in US West derail holiday plans

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-07-03 20:43:17 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-04 15:48:54 GMT
    (Darren Lewis via AP). In this this photo taken Monday, July 2, 2018, and provided by Darren Lewis, a wildfire burns near Strawberry Reservoir, Utah. The fire is threatening a cabin that Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July...(Darren Lewis via AP). In this this photo taken Monday, July 2, 2018, and provided by Darren Lewis, a wildfire burns near Strawberry Reservoir, Utah. The fire is threatening a cabin that Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July...
    More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while threats and closures elsewhere in the U.S. West forced changes in Independence Day plans.More >>
    More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while threats and closures elsewhere in the U.S. West forced changes in Independence Day plans.More >>

  • California boy, 10, allegedly abused for days before death

    California boy, 10, allegedly abused for days before death

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:28:56 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-04 15:48:36 GMT
    (Courtesy of David Barron via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by David Barron shows Anthony Avalos. Court documents say the 10-year-old Southern California boy was tortured for days, starved, beaten, dropped on his head and slammed i...(Courtesy of David Barron via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by David Barron shows Anthony Avalos. Court documents say the 10-year-old Southern California boy was tortured for days, starved, beaten, dropped on his head and slammed i...
    Court documents say a 10-year-old Southern California boy was tortured for days, starved, beaten, dropped on his head and slammed into furniture before he died last month.More >>
    Court documents say a 10-year-old Southern California boy was tortured for days, starved, beaten, dropped on his head and slammed into furniture before he died last month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly