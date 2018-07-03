Capital-Gazette employees to march in July 4th parade

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Staff from the Maryland newspaper where five employees were shot to death plan to walk in the Fourth of July parade in Annapolis.
Mayor Gavin Buckley says the city invited journalists from The Capital newspaper to participate in the parade Wednesday evening. He says the city has received confirmation that some will be in the parade.
The mayor says he believes it's symbolic for the town, in terms of healing from the tragedy.
Buckley also says former employees of the paper are returning to show support and that anyone connected to the paper is welcome to walk in the parade to feel that "the city has their back."
The newspaper staffers will have a place of honor near the front of the parade.
