Psychiatric reports on Colorado theater shooter made public

Psychiatric reports on Colorado theater shooter made public

DENVER (AP) - A judge has ordered the release of psychiatric evaluations of James Holmes, the man who gunned down 12 people in a Colorado movie theater in 2012.

The Denver Post reported Tuesday the evaluations were released last week at the newspaper's request.

The documents cover some of the same ground as testimony by three psychiatrists during Holmes' trial. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life without parole.

The documents include reports by two psychiatrists who examined Holmes after the shootings. Both concluded he was mentally ill at the time of the attack but didn't meet Colorado's standard of insanity because he knew his actions were wrong.

The papers also include notes by a University of Colorado psychiatrist who briefly treated Holmes before the shootings, when he was a graduate student at the school.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

