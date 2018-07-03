New Chief Operating Officer for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center begins first week

The new Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Stephanie Manson, assumes her role as COO this week, succeeding Terrie Sterling.

Manson has a distinguished healthcare career that began as an administrative fellow at Our Lady of the Lake in 1998. Most recently, she served as Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Operations for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System where she led successful implementation of the new single electronic health record, EPIC, across the statewide enterprise.

“Stephanie has shown exceptional operational leadership, strategic planning and process improvement throughout her career and she’ll continue to bring that innovation and energy to this newest assignment and our community,” said K. Scott Wester, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake. “Stephanie’s leadership will further drive our culture of excellence and quality as she partners with our physicians, leaders and team members.”

Following her administrative fellowship, Manson has served in roles with executive responsibilities across both acute and ambulatory areas including the complex planning and implementation for Our Lady of the Lake’s public-private partnership with the state of Louisiana and the LSU School of Medicine. From 2006 to 2009, Manson served as vice president for Innovative Healthcare Solutions of Louisiana before returning to Our Lady of the Lake as vice president, Operations from 2009 to 2015.

She received her Bachelor of Science, Psychology from Louisiana State University, and a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science Health Administration from the University of Alabama Birmingham.

Manson received the Tomorrow’s Leaders Award from Catholic Health Association in 2011, was named a 40 Under 40 recipient by the Baton Rouge Business Report in 2004, and is a graduate of the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Baton Rouge Class of 2002. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Capital Area United Way and University of Alabama Birmingham Graduate Programs in Health Administration Alumnae.

Sterling, who has served the Lake for 32 years and held the COO position since 2006, will lead the continued development of the freestanding Children’s Hospital as it advances toward opening in Fall, 2019, as well as other strategic organizational initiatives.

"Terrie is an incredible leader for our ministry and her three decades here have helped shape the high-quality organization we are today," said Wester. "Terrie and Stephanie have worked over the last several months to ensure a smooth transition. I look forward to the continued contributions Terrie will be making for our organization, community and state."

Information on this page was provided by Our Lady of the Lake.