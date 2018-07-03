Drinking coffee, any kind of coffee, may help you live longer

The Department of Health and Human Services recommends people between the ages of 18 and 64 get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week.More >>
The Department of Health and Human Services recommends people between the ages of 18 and 64 get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week.More >>
The U.S. National Cancer Institute compiled the information based on the habits of more than 500,000 British volunteers.More >>
The U.S. National Cancer Institute compiled the information based on the habits of more than 500,000 British volunteers.More >>