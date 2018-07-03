Drinking coffee, any kind of coffee, may help you live longer

The U.S. National Cancer Institute compiled the information based on the habits of more than 500,000 British volunteers. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Coffee drinkers, raise a cup.

A new study says java lovers may live longer. And it has nothing to do with the caffeine.

The results were published this week in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

The U.S. National Cancer Institute compiled the information based on the habits of about 500,000 British volunteers over the course of a decade.

Almost one-third of those in the study drank two to three cups of coffee a day. The real caffeine freaks, about 10,000 in total, guzzled at least eight cups daily.

In the end, the study showed that non-coffee drinkers were more likely to have died than those who didn't partake.

And the type of coffee didn’t matter. Regular, decaf, expensive or cheap, it was all the same.

The bottom line: “This study provides further evidence that coffee drinking can be part of a healthy diet and offers reassurance to coffee drinkers.”

Bottoms up.

