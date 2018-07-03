Classic Apple Pie

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 9-inch pie pan with one pie crust. In a large bowl, combine apples, sugar, flour, vanilla extract, cinnamon, ginger, and mace. Mix well to incorporate all ingredients. Transfer apple mixture to the pastry-lined pie pan and dot with butter. Cover apple filling with remaining crust and pinch together edges of bottom and top crust to seal. Brush the top crust with cream or milk and cut several slits to vent steam. Place in oven and bake 20 minutes. Reduce oven heat to 375°F and bake 30–35 minutes or until apples are tender.