Classic Apple Pie

Air Date: July 3, 2018
Prep Time: 1 and 1/2 hours
Yields: 8 servings
Comment:
Ever since that first apple orchard was planted on Beacon Hill, overlooking Boston Harbor, apples have been the chief ingredient in America's premier dessert. After all, nothing is more American than apple pie.
Ingredients:
6 Red Delicious apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
2 (9-inch) prepared pie crusts
¼ cup sugar
2 tbsps flour
1 tsp vanilla extract
½ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp ground ginger
? tsp ground mace
2 tbsps butter or margarine
½ cup cream or whole milk
Method:
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 9-inch pie pan with one pie crust. In a large bowl, combine apples, sugar, flour, vanilla extract, cinnamon, ginger, and mace. Mix well to incorporate all ingredients. Transfer apple mixture to the pastry-lined pie pan and dot with butter. Cover apple filling with remaining crust and pinch together edges of bottom and top crust to seal. Brush the top crust with cream or milk and cut several slits to vent steam. Place in oven and bake 20 minutes. Reduce oven heat to 375°F and bake 30–35 minutes or until apples are tender.